Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.3 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS

Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Harlem Hospital Center

Dr. Jones works at Oasis Oral Surgery LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oasis Oral Surgery LLC
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Reconstruction Recovery
Facial Trauma
General Anesthesia
Bone Reconstruction Recovery
Facial Trauma
General Anesthesia

Bone Reconstruction Recovery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carpenters Benefit Fund
    • Carrington
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Liberty Dental
    • Locals (any local)
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Teamcare
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Nobody wants to have teeth extracted, but if you need to have it done, I recommend Dr. Jones. The care I got was efficient, professional, and kind. And whenever I called the office, someone was quick to answer the phone. Also I didn't need to wait long for an appointment.
    Jessica Glick — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1245554385
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry
    Internship
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Oasis Oral Surgery LLC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

