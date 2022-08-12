Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS
Overview of Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS
Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Harlem Hospital Center
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Oasis Oral Surgery LLC9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Benefit Fund
- Carrington
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- Locals (any local)
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Teamcare
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Nobody wants to have teeth extracted, but if you need to have it done, I recommend Dr. Jones. The care I got was efficient, professional, and kind. And whenever I called the office, someone was quick to answer the phone. Also I didn't need to wait long for an appointment.
About Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1245554385
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.