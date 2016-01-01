Dr. Bryant King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryant King, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryant King, MD
Dr. Bryant King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Fayette Regional Health System.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Davita Dialysis Indy East1208 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 353-6315
Alpha Denture Center Inc.6845 Parkdale Pl Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 280-1211
- 3 6925 Shore Ter, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 290-8288
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Fayette Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryant King, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
