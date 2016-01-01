See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Bryant King, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryant King, MD

Dr. Bryant King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Fayette Regional Health System.

Dr. King works at DaVita Indy East in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davita Dialysis Indy East
    1208 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 353-6315
  2. 2
    Alpha Denture Center Inc.
    6845 Parkdale Pl Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 280-1211
  3. 3
    6925 Shore Ter, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 290-8288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South
  • Fayette Regional Health System

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Bryant King, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720010341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LSU Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School

