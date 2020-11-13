Overview of Dr. Bryant Lum, MD

Dr. Bryant Lum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Lum works at Lum Eye and Vision Center in Ventura, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.