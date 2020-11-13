See All Ophthalmologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Bryant Lum, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryant Lum, MD

Dr. Bryant Lum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.

Dr. Lum works at Lum Eye and Vision Center in Ventura, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lum's Office Locations

    Lum Eye and Vision Center
    3088 Telegraph Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 648-6891
    Lum Glaucoma Center
    5333 Hollister Ave Ste 123, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 880-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Visual Field Defects
Glaucoma
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Visual Field Defects

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Dr. Lum has been my doctor for over 10 years and has saved my sight several times' His skills as a surgeon are unmatched as is his ophthalmological knowledge. I don't recall any turnover in his staff. All of them are exceptionally well-trained and a pleasure to work with.
    Christine Livingston — Nov 13, 2020
    Dr. Bryant Lum, MD
    About Dr. Bryant Lum, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104860691
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wash University School Med
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clin Hospital
    Internship
    • Pacific Presby Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
