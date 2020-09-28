Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryant Williams, MD
Dr. Bryant Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
1
Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic101 Professional Ln, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-3404
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First urologist I've seen, and I wish every Dr. was like him! His office staff was friendly, everything was very prompt (I waited less than five minutes after signing in), he was an empathetic listener and took care of my issue. First class!
About Dr. Bryant Williams, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Birmingham-Southern College
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
