Overview of Dr. Bryant Wilson, MD

Dr. Bryant Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Piedmont Surgical Associates LLC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.