Dr. Bryant Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryant Wilson, MD
Dr. Bryant Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Piedmont Surgical Associates LLC95 Collier Rd NW Ste 6015, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-4752
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson performed a surgery yesterday on my abdomen to fix an issue that I had been putting off for a few years. I was extraordinarily nervous about the procedure but Dr Wilson, the nurses and ALL of the staff put me at ease. The surgery went great, after which Dr Wilson spent time with my fiancé explaining the procedure and answering all of her questions. He called me the next morning to see how I was feeling, talked to me about the surgery and answered all my questions. I’ve had surgeries
About Dr. Bryant Wilson, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1275573388
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
