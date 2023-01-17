Dr. Bowling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD
Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Bowling's Office Locations
Univ. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1930 Alcoa Hwy Ste 235, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-4670
UT Urogynecology1932 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
8 months of discomfort and questions about what was causing it was figure out by Dr. Bowling in one 30 minute visit. I've not been back to see him again yet, but 2 weeks after my first appointment and everything he said he believed would happen with treatment has and I feel 100 times better.
About Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255398004
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama, Birmingham
- University Of Tennessee, Memphis / The Regional Medical Center
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Bowling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowling has seen patients for Interstitial Cystitis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.