See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (39)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD

Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Bowling works at Univ. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Cystitis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD
4.8 (334)
View Profile

Dr. Bowling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    1930 Alcoa Hwy Ste 235, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-4670
  2. 2
    UT Urogynecology
    1932 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-5940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Interstitial Cystitis
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Interstitial Cystitis
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bowling?

    Jan 17, 2023
    8 months of discomfort and questions about what was causing it was figure out by Dr. Bowling in one 30 minute visit. I've not been back to see him again yet, but 2 weeks after my first appointment and everything he said he believed would happen with treatment has and I feel 100 times better.
    Betsy — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bowling to family and friends

    Dr. Bowling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bowling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD.

    About Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255398004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama, Birmingham
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee, Memphis / The Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bowling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowling works at Univ. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bowling’s profile.

    Dr. Bowling has seen patients for Interstitial Cystitis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bryce Bowling, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.