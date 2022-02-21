Overview of Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD

Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at Aventura Orthopedicare Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Upper Back Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.