Dr. Bryce Fugarino, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryce Fugarino, MD
Dr. Bryce Fugarino, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fugarino's Office Locations
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists108 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists500 N Lewis St Ste 280, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative took the time to explain. Asked if we had anymore auestions
About Dr. Bryce Fugarino, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NY U/Hosp Joint Dis
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Notre Dame
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
