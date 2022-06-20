Dr. Bryce Paschold, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paschold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryce Paschold, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bryce Paschold, DPM
Dr. Bryce Paschold, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, Hopedale Medical Complex and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Paschold works at
Dr. Paschold's Office Locations
Orthopedic & Sports Enhancement Center2406 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 663-9300Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services
- Hopedale Medical Complex
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paschold did a wonderful job in repairing my dislocated ankle. My pain was well-controlled, I healed quickly, and the scar from my surgery is barely noticeable. I would highly recommend Dr. Paschold.
About Dr. Bryce Paschold, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1003103045
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paschold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paschold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paschold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paschold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paschold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paschold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paschold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.