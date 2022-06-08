Overview

Dr. Bryce Peterson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OH State Univ College of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Cope Family Medicine - Ogden Clinic in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.