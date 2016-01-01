Overview of Dr. Bryce Wolf, MD

Dr. Bryce Wolf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wolf works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Norway, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.