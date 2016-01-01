Overview

Dr. Bryna Kane, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Kane works at LASER CARE SPECIALISTS in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.