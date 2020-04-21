Dr. Wajda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brynn Wajda, MD
Overview of Dr. Brynn Wajda, MD
Dr. Brynn Wajda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Wajda works at
Dr. Wajda's Office Locations
1
Cwcl Inc Dba Medlab 26015 Lowell St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-8277
2
Scarborough Surgery Center84 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 396-7175
3
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-0418
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently was seen by Dr. Wajda on 4/17/20 for eye allergy symtoms, My eyes were very dry, itchy, and looked inflamed, were very irritated. She appeared very confident, asked questions, suggested treatment aids, and prescribed eye drops and another eye drop that just became an over the counter med. I felt comfortable with her treatment, she was very quick in her manner, but I felt that she was very sharp in her work.
About Dr. Brynn Wajda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1578822094
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wajda works at
