Overview of Dr. Brynn Wajda, MD

Dr. Brynn Wajda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Wajda works at Maine Eye Center in Portland, ME with other offices in Scarborough, ME and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Blepharoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.