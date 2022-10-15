See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Bryon Evans, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (106)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bryon Evans, MD

Dr. Bryon Evans, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Evans works at Psychiatric Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Consultants of Atlanta
    990 Hammond Dr Ste 525, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 234-0981

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Suicidal Ideation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Oct 15, 2022
    He’s a very patient and understanding doctor, no matter how I go on and on about my life, or how I’m feeling, he’s never too busy to listen to me. He truly helps me to start looking at things differently, I guess, as a doctor, he truly do understand me and what I’m going through. He’s never rushing me to finish up, or pushing me alone to get to the next patient and that really does means a lot to me. He’s always available, even when he’s not available, I can definitely expect a call back, every time! I’m just very thankful and I’m grateful for him and his entire staff. There’s a receptionist there (Shalonda, I think) that I’d just love to give her just as meaning thanks as I’d give to Dr. Byron Evans. I’m thankful her and to Dr. Byron Evans.
    Yolanda Florence — Oct 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bryon Evans, MD
    About Dr. Bryon Evans, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1942280011
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Med Center
    • New York University Med Center
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryon Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Psychiatric Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

