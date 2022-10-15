Dr. Bryon Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryon Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryon Evans, MD
Dr. Bryon Evans, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
Psychiatric Consultants of Atlanta990 Hammond Dr Ste 525, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 234-0981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a very patient and understanding doctor, no matter how I go on and on about my life, or how I’m feeling, he’s never too busy to listen to me. He truly helps me to start looking at things differently, I guess, as a doctor, he truly do understand me and what I’m going through. He’s never rushing me to finish up, or pushing me alone to get to the next patient and that really does means a lot to me. He’s always available, even when he’s not available, I can definitely expect a call back, every time! I’m just very thankful and I’m grateful for him and his entire staff. There’s a receptionist there (Shalonda, I think) that I’d just love to give her just as meaning thanks as I’d give to Dr. Byron Evans. I’m thankful her and to Dr. Byron Evans.
About Dr. Bryon Evans, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1942280011
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.