Dr. Bryson Lesniak, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Bryson Lesniak, MD

Dr. Bryson Lesniak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Lesniak works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lesniak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UPMC Center For Sports Medicine
    3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 432-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Bryson Lesniak, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326264326
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lesniak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lesniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lesniak works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lesniak’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesniak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesniak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

