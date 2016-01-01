Dr. Lesniak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryson Lesniak, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryson Lesniak, MD
Dr. Bryson Lesniak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Lesniak works at
Dr. Lesniak's Office Locations
UPMC Center For Sports Medicine3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 432-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryson Lesniak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesniak accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesniak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.