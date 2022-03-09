See All Otolaryngologists in Lafayette, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Brytton Eldredge, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brytton Eldredge, MD

Dr. Brytton Eldredge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Eldredge works at David and Eldredge ENT Specialists, LLC, Lafayette, LA in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Vertigo and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eldredge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David and Eldredge ENT Specialists, LLC
    109 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-7287

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brytton Eldredge, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brytton Eldredge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldredge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eldredge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eldredge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eldredge works at David and Eldredge ENT Specialists, LLC, Lafayette, LA in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Eldredge’s profile.

    Dr. Eldredge has seen patients for Tinnitus, Vertigo and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldredge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldredge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldredge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eldredge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eldredge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

