Dr. Buddhadev Manvar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Manvar works at Dolly Manvar M.d PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.