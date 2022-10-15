Dr. Buffi Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Buffi Boyd, MD
Overview of Dr. Buffi Boyd, MD
Dr. Buffi Boyd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Boyd's Office Locations
Candler Hospital Incorporated5353 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a nurse, I am a bit selective in my praise, but I really appreciated Dr Boyd’s professionalism, thoroughness, and humanness!
About Dr. Buffi Boyd, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902861917
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
