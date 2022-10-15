Overview of Dr. Buffi Boyd, MD

Dr. Buffi Boyd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Boyd works at Candler Hospital Incorporated in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.