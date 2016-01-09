Dr. Bufford Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bufford Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Bufford Moore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama Hospitals|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Bufford D. Moore, MD2802 Garth Rd Ste 301, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 317-4397
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Moore has done 3 surgery on me and one for my sister. He is hands down the best Dr ever!!
About Dr. Bufford Moore, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1881697183
Education & Certifications
University of Alabama Hospitals|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn|San Jacinto Meth Hospital|University Of North Carolina
- San Jacinto Methodist Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.