Dr. Bujji Surapaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surapaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bujji Surapaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bujji Surapaneni, MD
Dr. Bujji Surapaneni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from MR Medical College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Surapaneni works at
Dr. Surapaneni's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group47 Long Lots Rd, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bujji Surapaneni, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1497823470
Education & Certifications
- Norwich Hospital
- MR Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surapaneni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surapaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surapaneni has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surapaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Surapaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surapaneni.
Dr. Surapaneni accepts online and phone scheduling.