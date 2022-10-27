Dr. Bulbul Bahuguna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahuguna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bulbul Bahuguna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bulbul Bahuguna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL.
Bulbul Bahuguna332 Skokie Valley Rd Ste 225A, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 831-0158
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Bahugana is compassionate and kind as she welcomes you as a new client and follows your care with sincere and professional concern and treatment. She is truly special!
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1912981366
Dr. Bahuguna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahuguna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahuguna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahuguna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahuguna.
