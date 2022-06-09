Dr. Bulent Atac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bulent Atac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bulent Atac, MD
Dr. Bulent Atac, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lille U Of Med & Pharmacy, Nord and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Atac works at
Dr. Atac's Office Locations
Personal Touch Medical Care1619 Pelham Pkwy N, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 881-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He will not let you leave till he makes sure you are ok. You may have to wait. But he’s a great doctor understands you. Really listens not a five minute visit. That’s what I love about my doctor atac.
About Dr. Bulent Atac, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942375134
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Lille U Of Med & Pharmacy, Nord
- Internal Medicine
