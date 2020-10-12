See All Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD

Oncology
Overview of Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD

Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Magee-Women's Hospital of the UPMC Health System

Dr. Rungruang works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rungruang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Surgery Center of Columbia County
    4300 University Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD

    • Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Magee-Women's Hospital of the UPMC Health System
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rungruang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rungruang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rungruang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rungruang has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rungruang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rungruang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rungruang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rungruang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rungruang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

