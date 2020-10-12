Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rungruang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD
Overview of Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD
Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Magee-Women's Hospital of the UPMC Health System
Dr. Rungruang's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Surgery Center of Columbia County4300 University Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In a word...extraordinary. I am so thankful to her and her team of excellence. They made the most trying challenge of my life manageable. I’ll never stop singing their praises.
About Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Magee-Women's Hospital of the UPMC Health System
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rungruang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rungruang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.