Overview of Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD

Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Magee-Women's Hospital of the UPMC Health System



Dr. Rungruang works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.