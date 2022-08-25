Overview of Dr. Burak Ozgur, MD

Dr. Burak Ozgur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Ozgur works at One Brain & Spine Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.