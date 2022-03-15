See All Rheumatologists in Bullhead City, AZ
Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD

Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chinikhanwala works at Mohave Arthritis Associates Inc. in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chinikhanwala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mohave Arthritis Associates Inc.
    3003 Highway 95 Ste 100, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 704-5400
  2. 2
    Arthritis Associates of Nevada
    8905 S Pecos Rd Ste 23A, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 704-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center
  • Kingman Regional Medical Center
  • La Paz Regional Hospital
  • Valley View Medical Center
  • Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 15, 2022
    I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Burhan and I am thankful that he is my doctor!
    — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1871553982
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore University Hospital
    • Muhlenberg Regl Med Center
    • Liaquat Med Coll Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinikhanwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chinikhanwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chinikhanwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chinikhanwala has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinikhanwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinikhanwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinikhanwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinikhanwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinikhanwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

