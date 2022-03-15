Overview of Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD

Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chinikhanwala works at Mohave Arthritis Associates Inc. in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.