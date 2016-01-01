Overview of Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD

Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo.



Dr. Tajour works at Oak Street Health Burton in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

