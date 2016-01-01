Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tajour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD
Overview of Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD
Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo.
Dr. Tajour works at
Dr. Tajour's Office Locations
Oak Street Health Burton3525 N Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48505 Directions (810) 267-2645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245431626
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo
Dr. Tajour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tajour works at
Dr. Tajour speaks Arabic.
