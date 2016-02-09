Dr. Burke Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burke Brooks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Cancer Center - Baton Rouge17050 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (504) 842-3910
Physician Plaza 116777 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
I have had great experiences with Dr Brooks, he has been on top of my diagnosis and has provided me with informed resources and information, and has been very involved in preventative testing.
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute - Warren Grant Magnuson Clinical Research Center
- Charity Hospital New Orleans, Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
- Charity Hospital New Orleans, Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- New Orleans
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
