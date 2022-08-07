Dr. Burke Chegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burke Chegar, MD
Overview of Dr. Burke Chegar, MD
Dr. Burke Chegar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Chegar's Office Locations
Chegar Facial Plastic Surgery12065 Old Meridian St Ste 175, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 818-5438
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
- 3 8260 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 802-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Fayette Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chegar is an absolute professional who doesn’t try to “up-sell” you into other procedures and strives for a natural look. My nose is absolutely beautiful and he has completely changed my life! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Burke Chegar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1801829809
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chegar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chegar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chegar has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Chegar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chegar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.