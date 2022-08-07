See All Otolaryngologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Burke Chegar, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Burke Chegar, MD

Dr. Burke Chegar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. 

Dr. Chegar works at Chegar Facial Plastic Surgery in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chegar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chegar Facial Plastic Surgery
    12065 Old Meridian St Ste 175, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 818-5438
  2. 2
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-2345
  3. 3
    8260 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fayette Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Burke Chegar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801829809
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burke Chegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chegar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chegar has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Chegar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chegar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.