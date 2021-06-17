See All Psychiatrists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Burl Forgey, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (27)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Burl Forgey, MD

Dr. Burl Forgey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.

Dr. Forgey works at Psychiatry Assocs Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Forgey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Associates Of Baton Rouge
    9229 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Burl Forgey, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649336082
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ochsner Med Fdn
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU Baton Rouge
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burl Forgey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forgey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forgey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forgey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forgey works at Psychiatry Assocs Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Forgey’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Forgey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forgey.

