Dr. Burl Forgey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Dr. Forgey's Office Locations
Psychiatry Associates Of Baton Rouge9229 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to speak n listens very well. Would highly recommend him!
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Med Fdn
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- LSU Baton Rouge
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forgey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forgey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forgey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Forgey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forgey.
