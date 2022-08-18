Overview

Dr. Burritt Haag, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Haag works at Pioneer Valley Surgical Assocs in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.