Dr. Burt Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Burt Greenberg, MD
Dr. Burt Greenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
- 1 833 Northern Blvd Ste 270, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- National Benefit Plans
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent skilled doctor !
About Dr. Burt Greenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427152677
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
