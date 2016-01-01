Dr. Burt Mashburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burt Mashburn, MD
Overview of Dr. Burt Mashburn, MD
Dr. Burt Mashburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Mashburn works at
Dr. Mashburn's Office Locations
-
1
Boris J. Sawula M.d. PC538 Litchfield St Ste 202, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-1038
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mashburn?
About Dr. Burt Mashburn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336148154
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mashburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mashburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mashburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mashburn works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mashburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.