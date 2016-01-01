Overview of Dr. Burt Mashburn, MD

Dr. Burt Mashburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Mashburn works at Boris J Sawula MD PC in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.