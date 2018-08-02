Dr. Burt Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burt Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Burt Webb, MD
Dr. Burt Webb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Webb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Center for Women's Health8415 N Pima Rd Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 425-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
When I first moved to Arizona 23 years ago as a newlywed, so many in the community recommended Dr Webb (this was before sites like this existed so it was all personal face-to-face recommendations and I could see on their face how happy people were). I remember my first sign I had found the right doctor was when I miscarried and I was devastated. He was very caring at the hospital and genuine. Dr. Webb went on to deliver five of my children and now is the doctor for my three of my daughters.
About Dr. Burt Webb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1083762421
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.