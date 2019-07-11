Dr. Yaszay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burt Yaszay, MD
Dr. Burt Yaszay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego.
Seattle Children's Hospital4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 543-3690
Childrens Associated Medical Group3030 Childrens Way Ste 410, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-6789
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Best surgeon/doctor for spinal ortho. It’s so hard to find a top surgeon but his bedside manner is so warm and welcoming u can’t help but love him. He spends time with you, doesn’t rush you through your questions and makes you feel like you have done you job as a parent most of all. If he was on the other side of the country I would go to him for his expertise, that’s how happy I am with my choice, and I dedicated 18 months of research on this subject. His whole team is amazing, always available and have come to feel like family. I’m so happy with the results and most of all the excellent recovery after a complex spine surgery. The results by far exceeded my expectations and I’m so grateful for that.
- Stanford University
Dr. Yaszay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaszay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaszay has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yaszay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaszay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaszay.
