Dr. Burton Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Burton Alexander, MD
Dr. Burton Alexander, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Virginia Oncology Associates6251 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 213-5700
Virginia Oncology Associates1503B N ROAD ST, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (252) 331-2044
Virginia Oncology Associates1950 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 368-0437
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The entire team was courteous and very professional. Would definitely recommend to others.
About Dr. Burton Alexander, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841293966
Education & Certifications
- U Va Sch Med
- U Va Sch Med
- U Va Sch Med
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
