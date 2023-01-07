Overview of Dr. Burton Alexander, MD

Dr. Burton Alexander, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Virginia Oncology Associates in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Elizabeth City, NC and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.