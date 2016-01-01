Dr. Burton Belknap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belknap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burton Belknap, MD
Dr. Burton Belknap, MD is a Dermatologist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- SUNY At Buffalo
- McKennan Hosp
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Dermatology
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Belknap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belknap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belknap has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belknap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Belknap. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belknap.
