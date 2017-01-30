Dr. Boron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton Boron, MD
Overview
Dr. Burton Boron, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.
Locations
Elkhart General Hospital600 East Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 389-7362
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I and my husband think he is awesome. He has taken great care of both of us over the years and referred us to soluions in indy that have extended and improved both our lives.
About Dr. Burton Boron, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boron accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boron has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boron.
