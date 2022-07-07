Dr. Burton Liebross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burton Liebross, MD
Overview of Dr. Burton Liebross, MD
Dr. Burton Liebross, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Liebross works at
Dr. Liebross' Office Locations
-
1
Donald Jordon Rebhun5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 320, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 774-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liebross?
It couldn’t have been any better than excellent!!
About Dr. Burton Liebross, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1659350718
Education & Certifications
- Com UCLA Va Wadsworth Program|L A Co Usc Med Center|Ucla Med Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebross works at
Dr. Liebross has seen patients for Hypertension, Gout and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liebross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.