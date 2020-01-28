See All Plastic Surgeons in McLean, VA
Dr. Burton Sundin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (26)
Map Pin Small McLean, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Burton Sundin, MD

Dr. Burton Sundin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Sundin works at Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery in McLean, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sundin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery
    1500 Corner Side Blvd Ste 400, McLean, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-7548
  2. 2
    Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery
    7611 Forest Ave Ste 210, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 28, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr Burton Sundin's for several years. I feel that Dr. Burton Sundin always takes good care of me. He takes his time, explains procedures thoroughly and quite often has his nurse follow-up with me to make sure everything is going well. He has a most pleasant manner and truly cares for his patients.
    Mary S. - Richmond, VA — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. Burton Sundin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164467601
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burton Sundin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sundin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

