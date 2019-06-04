Overview

Dr. Burton Surick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Surick works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.