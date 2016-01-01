Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton Weiss, MD
Dr. Burton Weiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
- 1 1601 Walnut St Ste 1422, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 569-8736
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1487711537
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
