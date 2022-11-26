See All Ophthalmologists in Iselin, NJ
Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD

Ophthalmology
2.0 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD

Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U

Dr. Wisotsky works at Omni Eye Services in Iselin, NJ with other offices in Rochelle Park, NJ and Parsippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wisotsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Eye Services
    475 Prospect Ave, Iselin, NJ 08830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 750-0400
  2. 2
    Omni Eye Services - Rochelle Park
    218 State Rt 17 N Ste 310, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-7400
  3. 3
    Omni Eye Services - Parsippany
    2200 State Rt 10 Ste 109, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Today is Friday after Thanksgiving. I did a review below this one for Weds, when Dr. Wisotsky fit me in on a holiday eve when I had an emergency retina tear. Pleas see that review below. Dr. W. came in Friday am just for me. At 8 am the Dr arrived and opened his practice JUST TO SEE AND TREAT ME!! I cannot thank this man enough for doing that. I didnt ask him to, he just has that care and work ethic in him. My wife and daughter were with me, and Dr. W. was very personal, professional, and explained everything in detail giving my wife and I all the time to ask questions and have concerns answered. The Dr. went right to work examining his work from Weds. Cryotherapy and a gas bubble, i.e. vitrectomy. He said everything looked perfect, so we were able to proceed with the laser. The Dr assured me this would not be as intrusive as Weds work and he was right. After numbing my eye he went right to work with the laser. In a short time we were done. I am very grateful to this man & staff.
    Robert W Nappi — Nov 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD
    About Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972594083
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Bronx Meml Hosp Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burton Wisotsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisotsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wisotsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wisotsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wisotsky has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisotsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisotsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisotsky.

