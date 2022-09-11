Dr. Burzeen Karanjawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karanjawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burzeen Karanjawala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Burzeen Karanjawala, MD
Dr. Burzeen Karanjawala, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Karanjawala works at
Dr. Karanjawala's Office Locations
Downtown Office1020 29th St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 231-1050
Sutter Medical Center Sacramento2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-1540ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Burzeen Karanjawala, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
