Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD
Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Ajaz works at
Dr. Ajaz's Office Locations
Mid Florida Cancer Centers2776 Enterprise Rd, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-1223
Mid Florida Cancer Centers805 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 734-1013
Mid Florida Hematology and Oncology Centers PA658 Oviedo Medical Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (386) 774-1223
Seminole County2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (386) 774-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love the care that Dr. Ajaz Provides. She is willing to listen and does everything to find out what the problem is. She is professional, caring and empathetic which is so hard to find these days in doctors. And she also remembers personal information that you have shared with her and asks about it, so she truly listens.
About Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD
- Hematology
- English, Urdu
- 1063750933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Ajaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajaz accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ajaz works at
Dr. Ajaz has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ajaz speaks Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajaz.
