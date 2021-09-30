See All Hematologists in Orange City, FL
Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD

Hematology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD

Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Ajaz works at Mid Florida Cancer Centers in Orange City, FL with other offices in Deland, FL, Oviedo, FL and Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ajaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Florida Cancer Centers
    2776 Enterprise Rd, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-1223
  2. 2
    Mid Florida Cancer Centers
    805 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 734-1013
  3. 3
    Mid Florida Hematology and Oncology Centers PA
    658 Oviedo Medical Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-1223
  4. 4
    Seminole County
    2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-1223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Lymphocytosis
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Lymphocytosis

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2021
    I love the care that Dr. Ajaz Provides. She is willing to listen and does everything to find out what the problem is. She is professional, caring and empathetic which is so hard to find these days in doctors. And she also remembers personal information that you have shared with her and asks about it, so she truly listens.
    — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063750933
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bushra Ajaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ajaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ajaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ajaz has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

