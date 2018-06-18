Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bushra Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bushra Aziz, MD
Dr. Bushra Aziz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Aziz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aziz's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas8200 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 90, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6789
- 2 2007 N Collins Blvd Ste 303, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 947-4112
-
3
Rafiquddin S. Rahimi MD P.A.3025 E Renner Rd Ste 120, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 590-8761
-
4
Cyfair Psychological Associates Pllc11811 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 130, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 457-4372
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
Dr. Aziz has been my psychiatrist since January 2018. She has helped me tremendously. You talk to her honestly about your issues and how you feel. She knows pharmacology better than any Dr. That has ever treated me. I am feeling well and doing tremendously better than I was 6 months ago.
About Dr. Bushra Aziz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730392549
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.