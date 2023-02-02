Dr. Bushra Fazili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bushra Fazili, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Gastroenterology Grp Rochester2080 S CLINTON AVE, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 271-2800
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Fazili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fazili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fazili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazili has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.