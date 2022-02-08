Dr. Bushra Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bushra Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Bushra Shah, MD
Dr. Bushra Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
- 1 501 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (804) 828-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can only assume that the negative reviews of Dr. Shah come from drug seekers. No other explanation makes sense to me! I saw her after suffering from PPA with both of my children. She is an incredible listener, came up with an effective care plan, prescribed medications that were very appropriate given my symptoms, and most importantly, she was available over the phone whenever I needed her. I don’t know where I’d be without her. She saved me from crippling anxiety after the birth of both my children, and gave my babies a healthy and happy mother. Thank you, Dr. Shah!
About Dr. Bushra Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Kashmiri
- 1912282211
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Kashmiri.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
