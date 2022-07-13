Dr. Garlapati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butchaiah Garlapati, MD
Overview of Dr. Butchaiah Garlapati, MD
Dr. Butchaiah Garlapati, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Garlapati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garlapati's Office Locations
-
1
Arkansas Pain Centers Ltd.308 Smokey Ln, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 771-2799
-
2
Cox Eye Care821 Hogan Ln Ste 500, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 771-2799
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garlapati?
He was kind and actually listened to?everything I had tried before
About Dr. Butchaiah Garlapati, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326035163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garlapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garlapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garlapati works at
Dr. Garlapati has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garlapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Garlapati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garlapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garlapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garlapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.