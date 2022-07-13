Overview of Dr. Butchaiah Garlapati, MD

Dr. Butchaiah Garlapati, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Garlapati works at Arkansas Pain Centers in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.