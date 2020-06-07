See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mount Sterling, KY
Dr. Byram Ratliff, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Byram Ratliff, MD

Dr. Byram Ratliff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

Dr. Ratliff works at Sterling Women's Care in Mount Sterling, KY with other offices in Mt Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ratliff's Office Locations

    Sterling Health Solutions Inc
    635 Maysville Rd Ste A, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 498-2323
    Sterling Health Solutions
    15 Sterling Ave, Mt Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 498-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 07, 2020
    Dr. Ratliff delivered both my kids. I had a hysterectomy this week. Same great service. Thanks
    Patricia Terrell — Jun 07, 2020
    About Dr. Byram Ratliff, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Charlotte Meml Hosp
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    • Davidson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byram Ratliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ratliff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ratliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ratliff has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratliff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratliff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

