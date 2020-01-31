Dr. Byron Carrasco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Byron Carrasco, DPM
Overview of Dr. Byron Carrasco, DPM
Dr. Byron Carrasco, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Carrasco's Office Locations
-
1
Byron Carrasco D.P.M.2485 High School Ave Ste 214, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-8474
-
2
Byron Carrasco Dpm LLC94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste A102, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 366-8167
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrasco?
He is a very good listener which is the first criteria for me finding a Doctor because a good listener can help you for your proper diagnosis and treatment. He was able to properly diagnose my both feet and ankle problems. I will refer him to anyone..
About Dr. Byron Carrasco, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1356641476
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- CUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasco accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carrasco speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.